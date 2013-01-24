Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Q-CPR™ CPR meter

Q-CPR™ measurement and feedback tool

CPR meter

Find similar products

A CPR tool that has been designed to improve CPR delivery. Available as a fully integrated option with the HeartStart MRx and HeartStart FR3, it offers several vital advances, based on AHA Guidelines for CPR, and input from Q-CPR users.

Contact us
  • 1 Ko PC, Chen WJ, Lin CH, et al. Evaluating the quality of pre-hospital cardiopulmonary resuscitation by reviewing automated external defibrillator records and survival for out-of-hospital witnessed arrests. Resuscitation. 2005;64:163-169.