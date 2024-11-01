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CompuRecord Compaq CPU

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the Philips CompuRecord System (Compaq CPU) on a roll stand.

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Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-61: VHRS Variable Height Roll Stand includes core roll stand, MUX Box mount and 75 mm/100mm VESA flat panel compatible display/keyboard bracket. Features adjustable height for sit/stand applications and different height users. Height range = 31.5" to 46" (80 to117 cm) and Available to order from GCX, P/N: DAY-0001-16: Slim Age TekVisions Model 610AV Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-61: VHRS Variable Height Roll Stand includes core roll stand, MUX Box mount and 75 mm/100mm VESA flat panel compatible display/keyboard bracket. Features adjustable height for sit/stand applications and different height users. Height range = 31.5" to 46" (80 to117 cm) and Available to order from GCX, P/N: DAY-0001-16: Slim Age TekVisions Model 610AV Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-61: VHRS Variable Height Roll Stand includes core roll stand, MUX Box mount and 75 mm/100mm VESA flat panel compatible display/keyboard bracket. Features adjustable height for sit/stand applications and different height users. Height range = 31.5" to 46" (80 to117 cm) and Available to order from GCX, P/N: DAY-0001-16: Slim Age TekVisions Model 610AV Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-61: VHRS Variable Height Roll Stand includes core roll stand, MUX Box mount and 75 mm/100mm VESA flat panel compatible display/keyboard bracket. Features adjustable height for sit/stand applications and different height users. Height range = 31.5" to 46" (80 to117 cm) and Available to order from GCX, P/N: DAY-0001-16: Slim Age TekVisions Model 610AV Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand1
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-66: Compaq DeskPro CPU Mount with integrated spill shield. Mount will accommodate CPU units 12.5" w x 3.5" h x 14.75" d (31.8 x 8.9 x 37.5 cm).

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-66: Compaq DeskPro CPU Mount with integrated spill shield. Mount will accommodate CPU units 12.5" w x 3.5" h x 14.75" d (31.8 x 8.9 x 37.5 cm).

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-66: Compaq DeskPro CPU Mount with integrated spill shield. Mount will accommodate CPU units 12.5" w x 3.5" h x 14.75" d (31.8 x 8.9 x 37.5 cm).
Click here for more information
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand1
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-66: Compaq DeskPro CPU Mount with integrated spill shield. Mount will accommodate CPU units 12.5" w x 3.5" h x 14.75" d (31.8 x 8.9 x 37.5 cm).
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand2
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-64: PowerVar Model ABC500-11MED Isolation Transformer Mount with integrated spill shield.

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-64: PowerVar Model ABC500-11MED Isolation Transformer Mount with integrated spill shield.

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-64: PowerVar Model ABC500-11MED Isolation Transformer Mount with integrated spill shield.
Click here for more information
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand2
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-64: PowerVar Model ABC500-11MED Isolation Transformer Mount with integrated spill shield.
  • Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
  • Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand1
  • Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand2
See all features
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-61: VHRS Variable Height Roll Stand includes core roll stand, MUX Box mount and 75 mm/100mm VESA flat panel compatible display/keyboard bracket. Features adjustable height for sit/stand applications and different height users. Height range = 31.5" to 46" (80 to117 cm) and Available to order from GCX, P/N: DAY-0001-16: Slim Age TekVisions Model 610AV Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-61: VHRS Variable Height Roll Stand includes core roll stand, MUX Box mount and 75 mm/100mm VESA flat panel compatible display/keyboard bracket. Features adjustable height for sit/stand applications and different height users. Height range = 31.5" to 46" (80 to117 cm) and Available to order from GCX, P/N: DAY-0001-16: Slim Age TekVisions Model 610AV Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-61: VHRS Variable Height Roll Stand includes core roll stand, MUX Box mount and 75 mm/100mm VESA flat panel compatible display/keyboard bracket. Features adjustable height for sit/stand applications and different height users. Height range = 31.5" to 46" (80 to117 cm) and Available to order from GCX, P/N: DAY-0001-16: Slim Age TekVisions Model 610AV Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Click here for more information
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-61: VHRS Variable Height Roll Stand includes core roll stand, MUX Box mount and 75 mm/100mm VESA flat panel compatible display/keyboard bracket. Features adjustable height for sit/stand applications and different height users. Height range = 31.5" to 46" (80 to117 cm) and Available to order from GCX, P/N: DAY-0001-16: Slim Age TekVisions Model 610AV Flat Panel Mounting Adapter.
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand1
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-66: Compaq DeskPro CPU Mount with integrated spill shield. Mount will accommodate CPU units 12.5" w x 3.5" h x 14.75" d (31.8 x 8.9 x 37.5 cm).

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-66: Compaq DeskPro CPU Mount with integrated spill shield. Mount will accommodate CPU units 12.5" w x 3.5" h x 14.75" d (31.8 x 8.9 x 37.5 cm).

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-66: Compaq DeskPro CPU Mount with integrated spill shield. Mount will accommodate CPU units 12.5" w x 3.5" h x 14.75" d (31.8 x 8.9 x 37.5 cm).
Click here for more information
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand1
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-66: Compaq DeskPro CPU Mount with integrated spill shield. Mount will accommodate CPU units 12.5" w x 3.5" h x 14.75" d (31.8 x 8.9 x 37.5 cm).
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand2
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-64: PowerVar Model ABC500-11MED Isolation Transformer Mount with integrated spill shield.

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-64: PowerVar Model ABC500-11MED Isolation Transformer Mount with integrated spill shield.

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-64: PowerVar Model ABC500-11MED Isolation Transformer Mount with integrated spill shield.
Click here for more information
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand2
Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Philips CompuRecord System Roll Stand

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0005-64: PowerVar Model ABC500-11MED Isolation Transformer Mount with integrated spill shield.

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