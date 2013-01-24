Home
The Philips Respironics Trilogy 202 is both a volume-control & pressure-control ventilator for invasive and noninvasive ventilation. Versatile breath delivery and setup options provide greater continuity of care.

Contact us

Specifications

Controls
CPAP
  • 4 - 20 cmH20 (passive leak port circuits)
IPAP
  • 50 cm H₂O
EPAP/PEEP (a)
  • 0 - 25 cmH20 (active valve circuits)
EPAP/PEEP (b)
  • 4 - 25 cmH20 (passive leak port circuits)
Pressure support
  • 0 – 30 cmH2O
Tidal volume
  • 50 - 2000 ml
Breath rate(a)
  • 0 - 60 BPM (AC mode) BPM
Breath rate(b)
  • 1 - 60 BPM (all other modes) BPM
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 - 5.0 s Synchrony features
Rise time
  • 1 - 6 (relative scale)
Ramp start pressure (a)
  • 0 - 25 cmH20 (active circuits)
Ramp start pressure (b)
  • 4 - 25 cmH20 (passive circuits)
Ramp start pressure (c)
  • 4 - 19 cmH20 (CPAP mode)
Ramp time
  • Off, 5 - 45 min
C-Flex
  • Off, 1 - 3 (relative scale)
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 1 - 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10 - 90 %
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 5 – 40 °C
Storage temperature
  • -20 – 60 °C
Relative humidity
  • 15 - 95 %
Atmospheric pressure
  • 60 - 110 kPa (450 - 825 mmHg)
Patient types
Pediatric
  • ≥ 5 kg or greater
Adult
  • Yes
Electrical
Input voltage
  • 100 - 240 VAC and 50/60 Hz and 2.1 A
Detachable battery voltage
  • 14.4 VDC
Internal battery life
  • 3 hours under normal conditions
Detachable battery life
  • 3 hours under normal conditions
external battery connection
  • 12 VDC
Volume modes
Pressure control (PC)
  • Yes
MPV Mouthpiece Ventilation Mode
  • Yes
Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (SIMV)
  • Yes
SIMV with pressure support (SIMV w/PS)
  • Yes
Control ventilation (CV)
  • Yes
Alarms
Low tidal volume
  • Off, 50 - 2000 ml
Circuit disconnect
  • Off, 10 - 60 sec
Apnea
  • Off, 10 - 60 s and 4 - 60 BPM
High tidal volume
  • Off, 50 - 2000 ml
High minute ventilation
  • Off, 1 - 99 l/min Off, 1 - 99 l/min
Low minute ventilation
  • Off, 1 - 99 l/min
High respiratory rate
  • Off, 4 - 80 BPM
Low respiratory rate
  • Off, 4 - 80 BPM
Pressure modes
Pressure control (PC)
  • Yes
Pressure control-SIMV (PC-SIMV)
  • Yes
Spontaneous ventilation (S)
  • Yes
Spontaneous ventilation with timed back-up (S/T)
  • Yes
Timed ventilation (T)
  • Yes
Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP)
  • Yes
Average volume assured pressure support (AVAPS)
  • With passive circuit type, S, S/T, PC, and T modes only
Options
Detachable back-up battery
  • Offering up to 3 hours additional operating time
Hospital roll stand
  • Provides convenient accessory basket and humidifier mount
DirectView
  • 1 GB SD card data storage integrated into the ventilator software
Monitored parameters
Tidal volume
  • 0 - 2000 ml
Minute ventilation
  • 0 - 99 l/min
Estimated leak rate
  • 0 - 200 l/min
Respiratory rate
  • 0 - 80 BPM 0 - 80 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow
  • 0 - 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure
  • 0 - 99 cm H₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 - 99 cm H₂O
% patient triggered breaths
  • 0 - 100 %
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 - 1:9.9
Synchrony features
Auto-Trak sensitivity
  • Auto-Trak sensitivity Auto-adaptive triggering, cycling, and leak compensation (available in all modes, passive circuit only)
Adjustable flow triggering
  • 1 – 9 l/min (available in all modes and circuit types)
Circuit types
Active exhalation valve with proximal airway pressure (PAP)
  • Yes
Active exhalation valve with flow sensor
  • Yes
Passive exhalation port
  • Yes
Compliance
IEC 60601-1 Medical electrical equipment Part 1: General requirements for safety
  • Yes
IEC 60601-1-2 General requirements for safety – collateral standard Electromagnetic compatibility – requirements and tests
  • Yes
IEC 60601-2-12 Medical electrical equipment Part 2-12: Particular requirements for the safety of lung ventilators – Critical Care ventilators
  • Yes
Oxygen
FiO2
  • 21 - 100 %
02 flush
  • 2 min at 100%
02 input pressure range
  • 276 - 600 kPa (40 - 87 psi)
  • *Internal battery life 3 hours under normal conditions with optional 3 hour detachable battery; respiratory battery use - run-time test conditions for Trilogy: S/T mode, IPAP 15 cm H20, EPAP 5 cm H20, BPM 12, inspiratory time 0.8 s, passive, compliance 20, resistance 20.