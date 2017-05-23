Home
PageWriter TC50 Government Bundle with Trolley

PageWriter

TC50 Government Bundle with Trolley

The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.

Documentation

Brochure (5)

Brochure

Technical data sheet (1)

Technical data sheet

Features
Visual guidance

Visual guidance to simplify ECGs

With the PageWriter cardiograph, each button lights in sequence, prompting you to take an ECG as easily as 1-2-3. The large touchscreen further streamlines ECGs.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm

Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities

Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for adult and pediatric patients. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
Advanced bidirectional network communication

Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection

Because it’s built on a standard platform, the PageWriter fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Automated reporting sequence

Automated reporting sequence saves time

The high performance PageWriter cardiograph features an automated ECG report sequence with integrated wireless transfer of ECGs to streamline your workflow.
Lead placement aids

Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient

The anatomic patient interface module and LeadCheck help support correct lead placement, while the 3-in-1 Trident lead wires reduce tangling.
Critical Value statements

Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care

When appropriate, the PageWriter automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention.
Saved ECGs

Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed

Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.

Specifications

ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
  • 12 leads standard; up to 18 leads optional
Full Disclosure
  • Twelve minute history of up to 18 leads, complete ECG of any 10 seconds
Timed ECG
  • Yes
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
STEMI Diagnostic Aids
Graphical ST Vector
  • Polar ST Maps with frontal and transverse planes available on two ECG report formats, STEMI-CA criteria
Critical Values
  • Yes
ADT (D02)
ADT (D02)
Query and retrieval of patient demographic information
  • Full patient demographic information can be automatically retrieved
Networked Features (requires IntelliSpace ECG)
Networked Features (requires IntelliSpace ECG)
Orders
  • Up to 200 pending orders can be stored on the cardiograph
Signal Processing
Signal Processing
Patient Interface Module
  • 8,000 samples per seconds on individual leads for 12 lead or up to 18 ECG
Pre-Processing Filters
Pre-Processing Filters
AC Noise
  • AC noise (None, 50 Hz, 60 Hz)
Presentation Filters - 10 sec Reports
Presentation Filters - 10 sec Reports
High Pass
  • (0.05 Hz, 0.15 Hz, 0.5 Hz)
User interface
User interface
Keyboard
  • 65 button, standard full alphanumeric capability keyboard with support for special characters
Membrane keyboard cover
  • Optional, silicone-based flexible cover that protects from particulate and liquid ingress
Display
Display
Size
  • 21.1 cm x 15.8 cm (8.30 x 8.97 in) color liquid crystal touch screen display with backlight
Resolution
  • 800 x 600 pixel resolution
Patient connections
Patient connections
Patient Interface Module (PIM)
  • Remote, microprocessor-controlled digital module
Presentaton Filters - Rhythm
Presentaton Filters - Rhythm
Low Pass
  • (40 Hz, 100 Hz, 150 Hz)
Mechanical
Mechanical
Dimensions
  • 310 x 405 x 130 mm/12.20 x 15.94 x 5.11 in
Weight
  • 9 kg/19.84 lbs
Printer
Printer
Type
  • High-resolution, digital-array printer using thermal-sensitive paper
Resolution
  • 200 dpi (voltage axis) by 500 dpi (time axis) at 25 mm/se
Connectivity
Connectivity
LAN
  • 10/100 Base-T IEEE 802.3 Ethernet via RJ45 connector (standard)
Wireless (D21)
  • Optional software required for wireless LAN connection.
Wireless credential
  • Wireless LAN connection is 802.11 a/b/g/n compatible.
Internal storage
  • Up to 200 ECGs to internal flash memory
External storage
  • Up to 200 ECGs per USB Memory Stick (optional)
Safety and Performance
Safety and Performance
International Standards
  • Classification (IEC 60601-1)
Automated data input
Automated data input
Bar code reader (H12)
  • Reads Code 39 (standard and full ASCII)
Flexible field data entry
  • Yes
Electrical
Electrical
Battery
  • SMBus compliant batteries
Operating condition
  • 9.0 to 12.6 VDC
Battery capacity (per battery)
  • 7800 mAh (per battery)
Battery recharge
  • Less than 4 hours to at least 90% capacity.
Main power
  • 35 to 44 W max per battery (continuous)
Power consumption
  • 40 minutes of continuous Rhythm printing, or 50 total ECG reports
Environmental
Environmental
Operating conditions - Temperature
  • 10° to 40 °C (50° to 104°F)
Operating conditions - Humidity
  • 10% to 90% relative humidity (non-condensing)
Operating conditions - Altitude
  • Up to 3,048 m (10,000 ft.) altitude
Storage conditions - Temperature
  • -20° to 50 °C (-4° to 122°F)
Storage conditions - Humidity
  • 10% to 90% relative humidity (non-condensing)
Storage conditions - Altitude
  • Up to 4,572 m (15,000 ft.) altitude

