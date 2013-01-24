Holter Monitoring DigiTrak XT Holter System

Home
Philips DigiTrak XT is the lightest Holter recorder on the market with a large on-board display. This sleek, streamlined recorder is designed for patient comfort and for streamlined workflow with all users in mind.

