Xcelera Cardiology Information Management R4.1

Xcelera is an integrated multi-modality image management system for cardiovascular information. It improves clinical workflow by providing a single access point for advanced clinical applications, multi-modality images, and reports.
Patient-centric system || Improve the quality of care
Patient-centric system puts patient data in one place
Access multimodality cardiac imaging, as well as powerful exam review, analysis, quantification, and reporting tools from a patient-centric workstation to make informed decisions. To extend your reach, Xcelera R4.1 offers enhanced connectivity to other hospital information systems and the patient’s electronic medical record to deliver important patient information across the care continuum.
Integrated information || Reduce inefficiencies and cost
Integrated information can improve efficiency
Streamlining workflow and information access can help clinicians make fast treatment decisions. Organized, integrated information can increase throughput and reduce medical errors.
Xcelera in the catheterization lab || Manage different cardiovascula
Xcelera in the catheterization lab streamlines cath lab workflow
Xcelera provides the tools your cath lab needs to enhance patient diagnosis from procedure to review to archiving.
Data analysis tools || Improve the quality of care
Data analysis tools simplify data gathering
Xcelera’s comprehensive database puts archived clinical data at your fingertips. With industry standard data analysis tools, put your information to work to find ways of improving efficiency and the quality of care.
Scalable solution || Reduce inefficiencies and cost
Scalable solution to protect your investment
Xcelera is a scalable solution, so you can choose the level of investment that’s right for your institution with plenty of room to grow. It connects to systems supplied by Philips as well as other vendors. You can confidently invest in this economical system knowing it supports further expansion via a secure upgrade path. Additional functionality via QLAB 10, EP WorkMate, AutoQUANT 7.2 is offered.
Xcelera in the echocardiography lab || Manage different cardiovascula
Xcelera in the echocardiography lab streamlines echo workflow
Xcelera can be used for viewing, quantification, and reporting of cardiovascular ultrasound examinations.
Tele-cardiology options || Improve the quality of care
Tele-cardiology options to keep workflow moving
Xcelera’s tele-cardiology options let you decide when and where to access cardiology information, whether consulting from home, an affiliated clinic, or the office. With tele-cardiology for Xcelera, there’s no need to compromise on image fidelity or quantification capabilities just because you’re not at a workstation. This supports efficient workflows.
Xcelera in the electrophysiology lab || Manage different cardiovascula
Xcelera in the electrophysiology lab streamlines EP workflow
Xcelera takes the complexity out of heart rhythm care by enabling review of EP recording signals and reports via EP Medsystems EP-WorkMate.
Xcelera in nuclear cardiology || Manage different cardiovascula
Xcelera in nuclear cardiology streamlines nuclear medicine workflow
Xcelera allows users to quantify gated and non-gated cardiac SPECT studies to integrate perfusion and function applications with integrated reporting, on a single screen.