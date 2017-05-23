Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to critical features, along with an ergonomic design and the latest technology.
Features
Designed for balance
You go above and beyond to provide the best care for your patients. But you are expected to do so with less time, fewer resources, and higher patient volume. To balance these many demands, you need diagnostic information quickly. You need advanced functionality in an ergonomic system that is easy to use and built to last the daily rigors of high patient volume.
Workflow meets wow
With Philips Affiniti 30, workflow meets wow. The system addresses the everyday need to scan quickly and deliver results efficiently, while incorporating those innovations that make Philips ultrasound the choice of those who demand quality images and proven clinical applications.
Performance you can see
Affiniti 30's precision beam forming, Tissue Specific Presets (TSP), and efficiency and automation tools deliver both performance and workflow for confident throughput. Affiniti 30 provides for exceptional 3D surface rendering performance and information to diagnose fetal structures and anomalies.
Comfort meets competence
Philips drew upon customer feedback when designing the Affiniti 30. We understand the challenges of daily scanning: the reality of tight spaces, high patient volume, technically difficult patients, and time constraints. We’ve designed the Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine with thoughtful details to help lighten your workload.
A smart investment
The Affiniti 30 ultrasound machine boasts a low total cost of ownership, making it a smart investment. To enhance up-time, it features a modular design for enhanced reliability and rapid repair. In addiont, Philips remote services* monitoring, which corrects issues using a standard Internet connection, reducing the need for service calls 3) Access to our award-winning service organization.
Advanced 3D visualization feature
Philips suite of advanced visualization features now available on Affiniti 30. These allow you to easily acquire lifelike 3D images. Philips TrueVue and GlassVue, with internal light source, deliver photorealistic fetal images. aReveal automatic 3D segmentation allows you to reveal the fetal face with one touch. Philips TrueVue advanced 3D ultrasound display delivers amazing lifelike 3D images. TrueVue, with its internal light source gives clinicians the ability to manipulate light and shadow anywhere in the 3D volume.