WristOx2 Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeter

The WristOx2 is designed to use standard batteries for a longer battery life.
Bluetooth enabled for wireless data transfer
Easy to assemble and use for patients at home
For overnight oximetry studies, WristOx2 is easy to set up. The patient simply installs two standard AAA batteries, attaches the wrist strap, inserts the sensor, and places the sensor on her fingertip. WristOx2 automatically turns on upon finger insertion.
Wrist strap for versatility
The WristOx2's versatile design and wrist strap make it the ideal choice for multiple applications: overnight studies, remote wireless monitoring, and ambulatory monitoring.
