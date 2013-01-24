Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
UltraFill Home oxygen system

UltraFill

Home oxygen system

UltraFill is an advanced home oxygen system with a stationary oxygen concentrator, filling station, and high-capacity 3,000 PSI cylinders for mainstream and high-usage oxygen patients. Homecare providers can use it with existing inventory.

Specifications

Filling station
Dimensions
  • 9 x 20 x 25.5/229 x 508 x 648 "/mm
Weight
  • 45/20.4 lbs/kgs
Power consumption
  • 110 W
Cylinder type
  • 2,000 and 3,000** PSI
Typical filling time M6***
  • 2,000 PSI 1 hr 5 min
Typical filling time MB08***
  • 3,000 PSI 8 hr 40 min
Typical use time (4.5:1 CSR, setting of 2 at 20 breaths per minute) for M6***
  • 2,000 PSI 5 hr 33 min
Typical use time (4.5:1 CSR, setting of 2 at 20 breaths per minute) for MB08***
  • 3,000 PSI 8 hr 40 min
OCD/regulator type
  • CGA-870 connection
Patient flow while filling with EverFlo, M600, and M605
  • Up to 3 l/min
Patient flow while filling with Millennium M10
  • Up to 7 l/min
Compatible concentrators
  • EverFlo, EverFlo Q, M600, M605, and M10
Oxygen concentration
  • 93% (+/- 3%) %
Storage/transport humidity
  • 15 to 95% non-condensing %
General system
Maintenance
  • UltraFill is maintenance-free. No safety check required.
Warranty
  • Three years or 5,000 operating hours (whichever is sooner)
3,000 PSI cylinders
Pressure of cylinder size MC13
  • 3000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size MB08
  • 3000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size MD22
  • 3000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size ME36
  • 3000 PSI
Height of cylinder size MC13
  • 14.4 in
Height of cylinder size MB08
  • 15.6 in
Height of cylinder size MD22
  • 20.100000000000001 in
Height of cylinder size ME36
  • 29.1 in
Weight of cylinder size MC13
  • 5 lb
Weight of cylinder size MB08
  • 3.2 lb
Weight of cylinder size MD22
  • 6.7 lb
Weight of cylinder size ME36
  • 9.3000000000000007 lb
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size MC13
  • 2 hr 35 min
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size MB08
  • 1 hr 45 min
Fill time (typical of cylinder size MD22
  • 4 hr 25 min
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size ME36
  • 7 hr 20 min
Duration** of cylinder size MC13
  • 13 hr 15 min
Duration** of cylinder size MB08
  • 8 hr 40 min
Duration** of cylinder size MD22
  • 22 hr 35 min
Duration** of cylinder size ME36
  • 37 hr 10 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size MC13
  • 2 hr 55 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size MB08
  • 1 hr 55 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size MD22
  • 5 hour(s)
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size ME36
  • 8 hr 15 min
2,000 PSI cylinders
Pressure of cylinder size ME24
  • 2000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size MD15
  • 2000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size C
  • 2000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size M6
  • 2000 PSI
Pressure of cylinder size M4
  • 2000 PSI
Height of cylinder size ME24
  • 29 in
Height of cylinder size MD15
  • 20 in
Height of cylinder size C
  • 14.4 in
Height of cylinder size M6
  • 15.6 in
Height of cylinder size M4
  • 29.1 in
Weight of cylinder size ME24
  • 8.6 lb
Weight of cylinder size MD15
  • 6 lb
Weight of cylinder size C
  • 4.7 lb
Weight of cylinder size M6
  • 3.2 lb
Weight of cylinder size M4
  • 2.9 lb
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size ME24
  • 5 hr
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size MD15
  • 3 hr 5 min
Fill time (typical of cylinder size C
  • 1 hr 50 min
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size M6
  • 1 hr 5 min
Fill time (typical) of cylinder size M4
  • 45 minute(s)
Duration** of cylinder size ME24
  • 25 hr 25 min
Duration** of cylinder size MD15
  • 15 hr 25 min
Duration** of cylinder size C
  • 9 hr 10 min
Duration** of cylinder size M6
  • 5 hr 30 min
Duration** of cylinder size M4
  • 3 hr 50 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size ME24
  • 5 hr 35 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size MD15
  • 3 hr 25 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size C
  • 2 hour(s)
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size M6
  • 1 hr 10 min
Duration (2 lmp continuous flow) of cylinder size M4
  • 50 minute(s)
  • *When filling, 3 LPM of oxygen is available with a 5 liter concentrator (EverFlo and Milennium) and up to 7 LPM is available with a 10 liter concentrator (Milennium M10).
  • **For a complete listing of all UltraFill 2,000 and 3,000 PSI oxygen cylinders and specifications, consult the UltraFill user manual.
  • ***Duration utilizing the Chad Therapeutic Bonsai conserving device at a setting of 2, breath rate of 20 BPM. Conserving ratio of 4.5:1