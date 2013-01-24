Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Actiwatch Spectrum Activity monitor

Actiwatch Spectrum

Activity monitor

Actiwatch Spectrum is equipped with advanced features needed for when you are involved in more demanding research protocols. It is an all-in-one, waterproof device, and ideal for those who prefer to wear a wrist watch.

Specifications

Accelerometer Details
Type
  • Solid-state "Piezo-electric" accelerometer
Bandwidth
  • 0.35 - 7.5 Hz typical
Range
  • 0.5 - 2 G peak value
Sensitivity
  • 0.025 G (a 2 count level)
Sampling Rate
  • 32 Hz
Specifications
Size
  • 48 mm x 37 mm x 14 mm
Weight
  • 30 grams (with band)
Case Material
  • ABS Blend (Biocompatible)
Standard Wrist Band
  • BASF Elastollan 1175A10W (TPU) with titanium buckle
Battery Type
  • CR 2430 Lithium Coin Cell (factory replaced)
Logger Battery Life
  • 8 months with continuous use
Memory
  • Non-volatile 1 Mbits
Light Sensor Details
Type
  • Color sensitive photodiodes
Accuracy
  • 10% at 1500 Lux (typical)
Measurement Units
  • Irradiance (microwatts/cm2)/Photon flux (photons/cm2/sec)/Photopic Illuminance (Lux)
Wavelength Range
  • 400 - 700 nm
Illuminance Range
  • 0.1 - 5500 microwatts/cm2
Environmental Attributes
Moisture Protection
  • Waterproof 1 m for 30 min per IPX7 IEC 60529
Operating Temperature Range
  • 5 to 40 °C
Resistance
  • Resists dust, water, heat, perspiration and cold
Off-Wrist Detector
Sensor
  • Capacitive
On-Wrist Activation Range
  • <lt/> 2 mm
Computer & Communications Dock Attributes
Operating System Compatibility
  • Actiware: Windows 2000, Windows XP or Windows Vista; Actiware CT: Windows 2000, Windows XP Pro, Windows Vista Business or Vista Ultimate
Hardware Platform Personal Computer
  • Pentium II or later
Communications Interface
  • USB to Infrared connection
USB Compatibility
  • Version 1.1 or 2.0 full speed
Data Communication Rates
  • 57.6 kbps