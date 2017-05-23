Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

Actiwatch Spectrum Activity monitor

Actiwatch Spectrum

Activity monitor

Find similar products

Actiwatch Spectrum is equipped with advanced features needed for when you are involved in more demanding research protocols. It is an all-in-one, waterproof device, and ideal for those who prefer to wear a wrist watch.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure