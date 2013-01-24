The Alice PDx portable diagnostic recording device is intended for Obstructive Sleep Apnea screening, follow-up and diagnostics in polysomnography and sleep disorder studies. Patients can be tested in the hospital or at home.
The Alice PDx Portable Sleep System was a winner in the 2010 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) competition, in the category of general hospital devices and therapeutic products. This award recognizes features that provide enhanced benefits to their patients. The Alice PDx is easy for patients to set up and use in the comfort and privacy of their home.
Color-coded labels to reduce retesting
Color-coded labels located around the perimeter of the device, indicate where to connect the various sensor leads. The display shows the patient only the sensors that need to be connected. The sensor information and indicators help patients place the sensors correctly and reduce the need for retesting due to application errors.
Good Study Indicator simplifies data collection
The Good Study Indicator visually displays the amount of good quality data in 25-percent increments on the Alice PDx display screen. As a result, a patient using the Alice PDx can easily communicate this information to the healthcare provider who can decide if the study needs to be repeated. The provider can then help the patient repeat the study. This can potentially reduce the amount of insufficient study data and repeat studies.
Sensor Application Reference Guide assists the user
A helpful, color-coded, step-by-step diagram is included with the device to walk patients through the appropriate application process.
Optional ECG and ExG Yokes for extra data
The Alice PDx device supports a single lead, six-lead, or seven-lead ECG. The optional ECG yoke provides a three-lead ECG (five wires) to help assess OSA in patients who may have cardiac comorbidities. The optional ExG yoke provides thirteen inputs to enable level-two application for advanced sleep analysis.
Multi-Night Recording for easy use
With the SD card memory and two-to-three night battery life, the Alice PDx can collect information from multi-night recordings when needed. The Alice PDx can be set to start and stop recording automatically to minimize the risk of the patient forgetting to do it.
Single Software Application streamlines data collection
The Alice PDx can be connected directly to a computer running the proven Alice Sleepware software application. Alice Sleepware can display live or pre-recorded data in a resolution consistent with the computer hardware specifications. It provides a single software application for lab and portable testing.