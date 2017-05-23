Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

OptiChamber Spacer and holding chamber

OptiChamber Diamond

Spacer and holding chamber

Find similar products

The OptiChamber Diamond valved holding chamber is smaller than most conventional chambers. OptiChamber Diamond's intuitive design enhances medication delivery and compliance for patients of all ages, at home or in the hospital.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (15)

Brochure

User manual (1)

User manual