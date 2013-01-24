Philips Respironics is bringing the comfort and sealing power of gel to nasal pillows. The Nuance gel pillows mask represents the new choice for better sleep therapy for clinicians, home care providers, and patients.
Patients can choose between a fabric or gel frame for their Nuance pillows mask. The gel-padded frame with non-slip headgear holds the mask in place and reduces the need for re-adjustment. Great for patients who like a high-performance look. The fabric frame gives a softer experience, for fewer red marks and better sleep.
No-slip headgear
No-slip headgear stays in place throughout the night
Gel pillows
Gel pillows provide greater comfort and seal
The gel pillows conform to different size nostrils and reduce nasal irritation. They're not just more comfortable, they also provide a great seal.
Light-weight, flexible tubing
Light-weight, flexible tubing for less pull on the mask
