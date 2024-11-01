PIPS 7 brings scanning, image management, interoperability, deployment and services together in one connected pathology platform. It helps pathology teams manage the digital workday effectively while creating a scalable foundation for multisite collaboration, growing image volumes and AI-enabled workflows.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our PIPS 7 solution combines Philips pathology scanners Pathology Scanner SG60 and Pathology Scanner SG300 with the Image Management System (IMS). IMS consists of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application. Integration, implementation and operational services help connect and support the on-premises solution within the laboratory workflow. Together, these elements support the full digital workflow: scanning slides, managing and reviewing images, accessing case information and connecting to the laboratory systems already in use. Philips helps design the solution around your workflow, infrastructure and growth plans, so the components work together from day one.
A complete on-premises pathology solution
Our PIPS 7 solution combines Philips pathology scanners Pathology Scanner SG60 and Pathology Scanner SG300 with the Image Management System (IMS). IMS consists of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application. Integration, implementation and operational services help connect and support the on-premises solution within the laboratory workflow. Together, these elements support the full digital workflow: scanning slides, managing and reviewing images, accessing case information and connecting to the laboratory systems already in use. Philips helps design the solution around your workflow, infrastructure and growth plans, so the components work together from day one.
A complete on-premises pathology solution
Our PIPS 7 solution combines Philips pathology scanners Pathology Scanner SG60 and Pathology Scanner SG300 with the Image Management System (IMS). IMS consists of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application. Integration, implementation and operational services help connect and support the on-premises solution within the laboratory workflow. Together, these elements support the full digital workflow: scanning slides, managing and reviewing images, accessing case information and connecting to the laboratory systems already in use. Philips helps design the solution around your workflow, infrastructure and growth plans, so the components work together from day one.
Our PIPS 7 solution combines Philips pathology scanners Pathology Scanner SG60 and Pathology Scanner SG300 with the Image Management System (IMS). IMS consists of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application. Integration, implementation and operational services help connect and support the on-premises solution within the laboratory workflow. Together, these elements support the full digital workflow: scanning slides, managing and reviewing images, accessing case information and connecting to the laboratory systems already in use. Philips helps design the solution around your workflow, infrastructure and growth plans, so the components work together from day one.
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
PIPS 7 supports standards-based DICOM workflows across the pathology ecosystem. The Philips scanners offer configurable image output in iSyntax or DICOM JPEG, helping organizations choose the format that best fits their image-management and storage strategy. PIPS 7 can bring pathology images from compatible DICOM scanners into the workflow and support integration with vendor-neutral archives, enterprise imaging systems, AI applications and selected LISs. Legacy iSyntax images can be converted to DICOM, while annotations can be stored alongside the image. This creates a more consistent way to manage pathology data across scanners, archives and sites.
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
PIPS 7 supports standards-based DICOM workflows across the pathology ecosystem. The Philips scanners offer configurable image output in iSyntax or DICOM JPEG, helping organizations choose the format that best fits their image-management and storage strategy. PIPS 7 can bring pathology images from compatible DICOM scanners into the workflow and support integration with vendor-neutral archives, enterprise imaging systems, AI applications and selected LISs. Legacy iSyntax images can be converted to DICOM, while annotations can be stored alongside the image. This creates a more consistent way to manage pathology data across scanners, archives and sites.
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
PIPS 7 supports standards-based DICOM workflows across the pathology ecosystem. The Philips scanners offer configurable image output in iSyntax or DICOM JPEG, helping organizations choose the format that best fits their image-management and storage strategy. PIPS 7 can bring pathology images from compatible DICOM scanners into the workflow and support integration with vendor-neutral archives, enterprise imaging systems, AI applications and selected LISs. Legacy iSyntax images can be converted to DICOM, while annotations can be stored alongside the image. This creates a more consistent way to manage pathology data across scanners, archives and sites.
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
PIPS 7 supports standards-based DICOM workflows across the pathology ecosystem. The Philips scanners offer configurable image output in iSyntax or DICOM JPEG, helping organizations choose the format that best fits their image-management and storage strategy. PIPS 7 can bring pathology images from compatible DICOM scanners into the workflow and support integration with vendor-neutral archives, enterprise imaging systems, AI applications and selected LISs. Legacy iSyntax images can be converted to DICOM, while annotations can be stored alongside the image. This creates a more consistent way to manage pathology data across scanners, archives and sites.
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator brings AI into the pathology workflow through an open and governed framework. Organizations can start with the AI application that addresses an immediate priority, then add further applications as their needs develop, rather than managing each new tool as a separate integration. The platform supports AI onboarding through open APIs, with applications such as Ibex AI*. AI results can be accessed at case and slide level. They can also be launched contextually from within the workflow, and AI findings can be used to prioritize the worklist. This gives pathology teams a structured way to introduce AI while keeping governance, quality and workflow consistency in view.
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator brings AI into the pathology workflow through an open and governed framework. Organizations can start with the AI application that addresses an immediate priority, then add further applications as their needs develop, rather than managing each new tool as a separate integration. The platform supports AI onboarding through open APIs, with applications such as Ibex AI*. AI results can be accessed at case and slide level. They can also be launched contextually from within the workflow, and AI findings can be used to prioritize the worklist. This gives pathology teams a structured way to introduce AI while keeping governance, quality and workflow consistency in view.
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator brings AI into the pathology workflow through an open and governed framework. Organizations can start with the AI application that addresses an immediate priority, then add further applications as their needs develop, rather than managing each new tool as a separate integration. The platform supports AI onboarding through open APIs, with applications such as Ibex AI*. AI results can be accessed at case and slide level. They can also be launched contextually from within the workflow, and AI findings can be used to prioritize the worklist. This gives pathology teams a structured way to introduce AI while keeping governance, quality and workflow consistency in view.
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator brings AI into the pathology workflow through an open and governed framework. Organizations can start with the AI application that addresses an immediate priority, then add further applications as their needs develop, rather than managing each new tool as a separate integration. The platform supports AI onboarding through open APIs, with applications such as Ibex AI*. AI results can be accessed at case and slide level. They can also be launched contextually from within the workflow, and AI findings can be used to prioritize the worklist. This gives pathology teams a structured way to introduce AI while keeping governance, quality and workflow consistency in view.
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Philips supports the solution beyond implementation. Services can include site assessment, workflow planning, LIS integration, user training, continuous education and performance optimization. This helps teams prepare for change, establish effective ways of working and continue improving the workflow as volumes, teams and requirements evolve. The core PIPS 7 environment can run on-premises, giving organizations control over their systems and data storage. Where storage, retention or access needs change, hybrid and cloud archiving options can complement the local environment. This allows organizations to evolve their data strategy at their own pace, without replacing the core pathology workflow.
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Philips supports the solution beyond implementation. Services can include site assessment, workflow planning, LIS integration, user training, continuous education and performance optimization. This helps teams prepare for change, establish effective ways of working and continue improving the workflow as volumes, teams and requirements evolve. The core PIPS 7 environment can run on-premises, giving organizations control over their systems and data storage. Where storage, retention or access needs change, hybrid and cloud archiving options can complement the local environment. This allows organizations to evolve their data strategy at their own pace, without replacing the core pathology workflow.
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Philips supports the solution beyond implementation. Services can include site assessment, workflow planning, LIS integration, user training, continuous education and performance optimization. This helps teams prepare for change, establish effective ways of working and continue improving the workflow as volumes, teams and requirements evolve. The core PIPS 7 environment can run on-premises, giving organizations control over their systems and data storage. Where storage, retention or access needs change, hybrid and cloud archiving options can complement the local environment. This allows organizations to evolve their data strategy at their own pace, without replacing the core pathology workflow.
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Philips supports the solution beyond implementation. Services can include site assessment, workflow planning, LIS integration, user training, continuous education and performance optimization. This helps teams prepare for change, establish effective ways of working and continue improving the workflow as volumes, teams and requirements evolve. The core PIPS 7 environment can run on-premises, giving organizations control over their systems and data storage. Where storage, retention or access needs change, hybrid and cloud archiving options can complement the local environment. This allows organizations to evolve their data strategy at their own pace, without replacing the core pathology workflow.
A complete on-premises pathology solution
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Our PIPS 7 solution combines Philips pathology scanners Pathology Scanner SG60 and Pathology Scanner SG300 with the Image Management System (IMS). IMS consists of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application. Integration, implementation and operational services help connect and support the on-premises solution within the laboratory workflow. Together, these elements support the full digital workflow: scanning slides, managing and reviewing images, accessing case information and connecting to the laboratory systems already in use. Philips helps design the solution around your workflow, infrastructure and growth plans, so the components work together from day one.
A complete on-premises pathology solution
Our PIPS 7 solution combines Philips pathology scanners Pathology Scanner SG60 and Pathology Scanner SG300 with the Image Management System (IMS). IMS consists of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application. Integration, implementation and operational services help connect and support the on-premises solution within the laboratory workflow. Together, these elements support the full digital workflow: scanning slides, managing and reviewing images, accessing case information and connecting to the laboratory systems already in use. Philips helps design the solution around your workflow, infrastructure and growth plans, so the components work together from day one.
A complete on-premises pathology solution
Our PIPS 7 solution combines Philips pathology scanners Pathology Scanner SG60 and Pathology Scanner SG300 with the Image Management System (IMS). IMS consists of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application. Integration, implementation and operational services help connect and support the on-premises solution within the laboratory workflow. Together, these elements support the full digital workflow: scanning slides, managing and reviewing images, accessing case information and connecting to the laboratory systems already in use. Philips helps design the solution around your workflow, infrastructure and growth plans, so the components work together from day one.
Our PIPS 7 solution combines Philips pathology scanners Pathology Scanner SG60 and Pathology Scanner SG300 with the Image Management System (IMS). IMS consists of a pathology viewer and a server and storage application. Integration, implementation and operational services help connect and support the on-premises solution within the laboratory workflow. Together, these elements support the full digital workflow: scanning slides, managing and reviewing images, accessing case information and connecting to the laboratory systems already in use. Philips helps design the solution around your workflow, infrastructure and growth plans, so the components work together from day one.
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
PIPS 7 supports standards-based DICOM workflows across the pathology ecosystem. The Philips scanners offer configurable image output in iSyntax or DICOM JPEG, helping organizations choose the format that best fits their image-management and storage strategy. PIPS 7 can bring pathology images from compatible DICOM scanners into the workflow and support integration with vendor-neutral archives, enterprise imaging systems, AI applications and selected LISs. Legacy iSyntax images can be converted to DICOM, while annotations can be stored alongside the image. This creates a more consistent way to manage pathology data across scanners, archives and sites.
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
PIPS 7 supports standards-based DICOM workflows across the pathology ecosystem. The Philips scanners offer configurable image output in iSyntax or DICOM JPEG, helping organizations choose the format that best fits their image-management and storage strategy. PIPS 7 can bring pathology images from compatible DICOM scanners into the workflow and support integration with vendor-neutral archives, enterprise imaging systems, AI applications and selected LISs. Legacy iSyntax images can be converted to DICOM, while annotations can be stored alongside the image. This creates a more consistent way to manage pathology data across scanners, archives and sites.
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
PIPS 7 supports standards-based DICOM workflows across the pathology ecosystem. The Philips scanners offer configurable image output in iSyntax or DICOM JPEG, helping organizations choose the format that best fits their image-management and storage strategy. PIPS 7 can bring pathology images from compatible DICOM scanners into the workflow and support integration with vendor-neutral archives, enterprise imaging systems, AI applications and selected LISs. Legacy iSyntax images can be converted to DICOM, while annotations can be stored alongside the image. This creates a more consistent way to manage pathology data across scanners, archives and sites.
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
DICOM interoperability that keeps your ecosystem connected
PIPS 7 supports standards-based DICOM workflows across the pathology ecosystem. The Philips scanners offer configurable image output in iSyntax or DICOM JPEG, helping organizations choose the format that best fits their image-management and storage strategy. PIPS 7 can bring pathology images from compatible DICOM scanners into the workflow and support integration with vendor-neutral archives, enterprise imaging systems, AI applications and selected LISs. Legacy iSyntax images can be converted to DICOM, while annotations can be stored alongside the image. This creates a more consistent way to manage pathology data across scanners, archives and sites.
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator brings AI into the pathology workflow through an open and governed framework. Organizations can start with the AI application that addresses an immediate priority, then add further applications as their needs develop, rather than managing each new tool as a separate integration. The platform supports AI onboarding through open APIs, with applications such as Ibex AI*. AI results can be accessed at case and slide level. They can also be launched contextually from within the workflow, and AI findings can be used to prioritize the worklist. This gives pathology teams a structured way to introduce AI while keeping governance, quality and workflow consistency in view.
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator brings AI into the pathology workflow through an open and governed framework. Organizations can start with the AI application that addresses an immediate priority, then add further applications as their needs develop, rather than managing each new tool as a separate integration. The platform supports AI onboarding through open APIs, with applications such as Ibex AI*. AI results can be accessed at case and slide level. They can also be launched contextually from within the workflow, and AI findings can be used to prioritize the worklist. This gives pathology teams a structured way to introduce AI while keeping governance, quality and workflow consistency in view.
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator brings AI into the pathology workflow through an open and governed framework. Organizations can start with the AI application that addresses an immediate priority, then add further applications as their needs develop, rather than managing each new tool as a separate integration. The platform supports AI onboarding through open APIs, with applications such as Ibex AI*. AI results can be accessed at case and slide level. They can also be launched contextually from within the workflow, and AI findings can be used to prioritize the worklist. This gives pathology teams a structured way to introduce AI while keeping governance, quality and workflow consistency in view.
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator for a governed, scalable AI ecosystem
AI Orchestrator brings AI into the pathology workflow through an open and governed framework. Organizations can start with the AI application that addresses an immediate priority, then add further applications as their needs develop, rather than managing each new tool as a separate integration. The platform supports AI onboarding through open APIs, with applications such as Ibex AI*. AI results can be accessed at case and slide level. They can also be launched contextually from within the workflow, and AI findings can be used to prioritize the worklist. This gives pathology teams a structured way to introduce AI while keeping governance, quality and workflow consistency in view.
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Philips supports the solution beyond implementation. Services can include site assessment, workflow planning, LIS integration, user training, continuous education and performance optimization. This helps teams prepare for change, establish effective ways of working and continue improving the workflow as volumes, teams and requirements evolve. The core PIPS 7 environment can run on-premises, giving organizations control over their systems and data storage. Where storage, retention or access needs change, hybrid and cloud archiving options can complement the local environment. This allows organizations to evolve their data strategy at their own pace, without replacing the core pathology workflow.
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Philips supports the solution beyond implementation. Services can include site assessment, workflow planning, LIS integration, user training, continuous education and performance optimization. This helps teams prepare for change, establish effective ways of working and continue improving the workflow as volumes, teams and requirements evolve. The core PIPS 7 environment can run on-premises, giving organizations control over their systems and data storage. Where storage, retention or access needs change, hybrid and cloud archiving options can complement the local environment. This allows organizations to evolve their data strategy at their own pace, without replacing the core pathology workflow.
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Philips supports the solution beyond implementation. Services can include site assessment, workflow planning, LIS integration, user training, continuous education and performance optimization. This helps teams prepare for change, establish effective ways of working and continue improving the workflow as volumes, teams and requirements evolve. The core PIPS 7 environment can run on-premises, giving organizations control over their systems and data storage. Where storage, retention or access needs change, hybrid and cloud archiving options can complement the local environment. This allows organizations to evolve their data strategy at their own pace, without replacing the core pathology workflow.
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Operational and data services that support long-term performance
Philips supports the solution beyond implementation. Services can include site assessment, workflow planning, LIS integration, user training, continuous education and performance optimization. This helps teams prepare for change, establish effective ways of working and continue improving the workflow as volumes, teams and requirements evolve. The core PIPS 7 environment can run on-premises, giving organizations control over their systems and data storage. Where storage, retention or access needs change, hybrid and cloud archiving options can complement the local environment. This allows organizations to evolve their data strategy at their own pace, without replacing the core pathology workflow.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.