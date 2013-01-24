RightFit customized service agreements Flexible contracts that evolve to meet changing business needs Our RightFit Service Agreements are designed so that imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and ultrasound devices can be used to their utmost efficiency – and are cared for by experts who know them inside and out. Our RightFit agreements are available at the time of equipment purchase or any time after, and are tailored to deliver the support you need to achieve clinical, operational and financial goals.
