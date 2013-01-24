As use of hybrid operating rooms gain in popularity, patients who undergo minimally invasive procedures can recover faster. Assisted by the latest in live image guidance, surgeons are now able to achieve desired results quickly and with less trauma.

“In previous operations you might have been looking at two, three, or four months recovery from an aortic aneurism repair,” says Dr. Richard Harris, Head of Vascular Surgery at Sydney Adventist Hospital in Sydney, Australia. “Now we can get this patient home in two days and they are really feeling quite normal after two or three weeks.”

By selecting the Philips Azurion image guided therapy system for their new hybrid OR, physicians at Sydney Adventist have discovered unique opportunities to streamline procedures. They are now enjoying a more optimized workflow.

This next generation image guided therapy platform encourages an increased number of procedures, for more patients, carried out consistently and efficiently with fewer preparation errors. Its innovative user experience helps successfully handle heavy caseloads. Every aspect of Azurion is fine-tuned so clinicians can provide exceptional patient care, swiftly and reliably, regardless of which procedure is being performed.