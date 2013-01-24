Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Patient monitoring

Patient Monitoring and Diagnostic Cardiology bundles

In order to efficiently assist our customers in meeting their patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology needs, Philips has defined two categories of bundles with capabilities aimed at supporting critically ill intubated patients and critically ill patients who are not intubated.

Each bundle category allows for several possible combinations of options to address individual institution requirements and patient acuity, while also providing flexibility as we work to meet demand.

 

We have established internal processes to prioritize orders and ensure fast response to urgent customer inquiries. Please contact your Philips representative to get started.

Which bundle configuration meets your needs? Contact your Philips representative or call us at
973 17243135 

Philips Patient Monitoring and Diagnostic Cardiology bundles

Nurse with critically acute intubated patient

For critically acute intubated patients

 

Your Philips representative will configure a bundle to meet your needs by helping you:

 

Select your monitor and measurements from our range of patient monitor families, including: IntelliVue, Efficia, EarlyVue and Goldway. This bundle option includes CO2 measurement. A diagnostic cardiology configuration featuring a PageWriter cardiograph is also available.

 

Select your supplies and sensors - we’ve narrowed the choices from our portfolio. Supplies and sensors are critical to acquiring the clinical readings that your patients and care teams rely on.

Nurse with critically acute non-intubated patient

For critically acute non-intubated patients

 

Your Philips representative will configure a bundle to meet your needs by helping you:

 

Select your monitor and measurements from our range of patient monitor families, including: IntelliVue, Efficia, EarlyVue and Goldway. This bundle option does not include CO2 measurement. A diagnostic cardiology configuration featuring a PageWriter cardiograph is also available.

 

Select your supplies and sensors - we’ve narrowed the choices from our portfolio. Supplies and sensors are critical to acquiring the clinical readings that your patients and care teams rely on.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand