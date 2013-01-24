Standardize your technology and keep up with innovation

Keeping up with constant change in technology. Disconnected monitoring systems. CIOs have plenty of challenges that come with managing a patient monitoring system. To explore a solution, Philips surveyed health professionals and learned that what the industry needs from us is a strategic partnership that focuses on outcomes, not just technology.
This insight set the foundation for Enterprise Monitoring as a Service (EMaaS). The shared-risk, pay-per-use model allows you to access capabilities that are aligned to your performance goals – without the burden of equipment ownership or continual reinvestment.
Since major changes in technology began 8-10 years ago, it’s never slowed down. We’ve never really had a chance to catch our breath.”
Chief Nursing Informatics Officer
Philips shares responsibility for your successful standardization, adoption and continuous improvement of system use over the long term, so you can effectively manage patient care.
With EMaaS, you get:
Always-accessible Philips expertise provides you with resources for planned, sustainable access to the latest technology, education and clinical capabilities.
Through flexible services and dedicated improvement projects, EMaaS delivers access to the latest patient monitoring and support capabilities with a predictable cost of delivery.
