Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colorful lights. See all benefits
From trips away to a week's worth of screen time-kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones. They get 20 hours play time from a single charge: enough to entertain for a few days or more.
Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.
Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.
There's even a set of stickers included, so children can decorate these headphones however they like!
These wireless on-ear children's headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into coat pockets and bags.
The strong, flexible headband adjusts easily and is tough enough to withstand being thrown in a backpack or dropped on the floor. It can even be twisted hard without breaking. Whatever the kids get up to, their headphones will stay in one piece.
The ear cups feature LED panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options.
One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.
User friendly button makes it easy for kids to take a call, skip a track, or pause what they're listening to. All without touching their smartphone. Volume buttons on the base of the ear cup are easy to reach, as is the LED light button.
You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.
