Lumea Prestige

IPL hair removal device

BRI956/60
1 Awards
  Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*
    Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

    Philips Lumea Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most effective IPL. Designed for convenient treatment at home, Lumea's intelligent attachments perfectly fit every curve of your body and adapt programs tailored for each body area. See all benefits

      Enjoy 6 months of hair-free smooth skin*

      4 intelligent attachments - for optimal results

      • With SenseIQ technology
      • Underarms, bikini, body, face
      • With SmartSkin sensor
      • Both cordless and corded use
      Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

      Expert IPL technology at-home, developed with dermatologists

      IPL stands for Intense Pulsed Light. Philips Lumea applies gentle pulses of light to the hair root, putting the follicle into a resting phase. As a consequence, the amount of hair your body grows gradually decreases. Repeating the treatment leaves your skin beautifully hair free and touchably smooth. Treatment to prevent hair regrowth is safe and gentle, even on sensitive areas. Philips Lumea is clinically tested and developed with dermatologists for easy and effective treatment, from the comfort of your own home.

      Proven gentle and effective treatment

      Proven gentle and effective treatment

      Objective studies show up to 92% hair reduction after three treatments**. Carry out the first four treatments every two weeks, and the next eight treatments every four weeks. After 12 treatments you can enjoy six months of hair-free smooth skin*.

      Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

      Suitable for a wide range of hair and skin types

      Philips Lumea Prestige is effective on a wide range of hair and skin types. It works on naturally dark blonde, brown and black hair and on skin tones from very white to dark brown. IPL needs contrast between the pigment in the hair color and the pigment in the skin tone, therefore (as with other IPL-based treatments) Lumea cannot be used to treat white, grey, light blonde or red hair. And is not suitable for very dark skin.

      SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

      SenseIQ technology for personalized hair removal 

      Senses. Lumea’s SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone and indicates the most comfortable light setting for you. Adapts. Intelligent attachments adapt programs tailored for each body area. Cares. Co-developed with dermatologists and inspired by you for gentle, long-lasting hair removal, even on sensitive areas***.

      Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

      Intelligent attachments adapt programs for each body area

      Your body is unique. And its skin, curves and contours should be treated uniquely too. Lumea’s total-body attachments are shaped to perfectly fit every curve, and will adapt programs tailored to each body area. Treatment windows are designed to maximize contact with your skin to ensure light doesn't escape, enabling effective and gentle treatments even on delicate or sensitive areas.

      Underarm attachment with curved-out design

      Underarm attachment with curved-out design

      Specially designed to treat hard-to-reach underarm areas, the intelligent underarm attachment is medium-sized with a 3 cm2 window. When the attachment is clicked on to the device it adapts a tailored program for your underarm area. 86% of women satisifed with hair reduction on underarms****.

      Bikini area attachment with extra light filter

      Bikini area attachment with extra light filter

      Click on the intelligent bikini attachment and it will adapt a tailored program specifically for that area. It has an optimal 3 cm2 window with a transparent filter for extra comfort and the curved design compliments your body's contours for maximum contact, efficiency and comfort. 78% of women satisifed with hair reduction in bikini area****.

      Body attachment with curved-in design

      Body attachment with curved-in design

      The intelligent body attachment has our largest treatment window at 4.1 cm2 so it's perfect for a fast treatment on larger body areas like legs, arms and stomach. The curved-in design closely follows your body's contours for maximum skin contact. Click on the attachment it adapts a tailored program specifically for your body area. 83% of women satisifed with hair reduction on legs****.

      Precision face attachment with extra filter

      Precision face attachment with extra filter

      The face attachment has been thoughtfully designed to have a small, flat 2 cm2 window so you can effectively and gently treat hair on your face. Ideal for your upper lip, chin or jawline, the attachment also has an extra filter integrated within. When added to the device, the intelligent attachment automatically adapts the light treatment for your face. 84% of women satisfied with hair reduction on face****.

      With SmartSkin sensor

      With SmartSkin sensor

      Philips Lumea Prestige with SenseIQ technology has five easy-to-choose light settings. The SmartSkin sensor detects your skin tone then indicates the most comfortable light setting for whichever area you're treating.

      Use cordless or corded

      Use cordless or corded

      Lumea Prestige is the only cordless IPL, so harder-to-reach body areas can easily be treated without a cord getting in the way of your reach or angle. Plus, being cordless means you can conveniently treat your body hair from anywhere in your home.

      The Lumea IPL app. With you every step of the way

      The Lumea IPL app. With you every step of the way

      The free Lumea IPL app makes it even easier to get up to six months of long-lasting smooth skin*, all from the comfort of your home. Every step of the way, the intuitive app can help with tips and tricks on your technique while its personalized treatment programs and adaptive scheduling manage your ideal treatment moments. So in the fastest way possible you’ll always be ready.

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      No replacement parts, no hidden costs

      Philips Lumea is a complete solution that comes ready to work, straight out of the box. No replacement parts, no refills or gels, not even a replacement lamp are needed.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specs. attachments

        Body treatment attachment
        • Shape: Convex curved
        • Window size: 4.1 cm2
        • Tailored treatment for body
        Face treatment attachment
        • Shape: Flat
        • Window size:2 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for face
        Armpits treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size: 3 cm2
        • Tailored treatment for armpits
        Bikini treatment attachment
        • Shape: Concave curved
        • Window size:3 cm2,extra filter
        • Tailored treatment for bikini

      • Technical specifications

        High performance lamp
        Delivers <gt/>250.000 flashes*****

      • Application areas

        Body areas
        • Arms
        • Legs
        • Stomach
        Face areas
        • Chin
        • Upper lip
        • Jawline
        Sensitive areas
        • Armpits
        • Bikini

      • Items included

        Instructions for use
        User manual
        Storage
        Luxurious pouch
        Adapter
        19.5V / 4000mA

      • Power

        Voltage
        100-240 V

      • Safety and adjustable settings

        Integrated UV filter
        Protects skin from UV light
        5 light energy settings
        Adjustable to your skin type
        Integrated safety system
        Prevent unintentional flashing
        Skin Tone sensor
        Detects your skin tone
        SmartSkin sensor
        The right setting on demand

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      • Application time

        Armpit
        2,5 min
        Bikini line
        2 min
        Face areas
        1,5 min
        Lower legs
        8,5 min

      • Application mode

        Slide and Flash
        For quick application
        Corded / cordless use
        Both cordless and corded use
        Stamp and Flash
        For treatment on small areas

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Awards

          • Median hair reductions after 12 treatments: 78% on legs, 64% on bikini, 65% on armpits
          • * Measured on legs, after 3 treatments, 27 out of 55 women reach 92% or higher results
          • * * When following the treatment schedule
          • * * * Study conducted in Netherlands and Austria, 56 women, after 3 treatments on armpits, bikini, legs, after 2 treatments on face
          • * * * * The lamp lifetime does not extend the Philips 2 years worldwide warranty