StraightCare

Sublime Ends Straightener

BHS677
    -{discount-value}

    Premium sublime ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology and floating plates you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

    Premium sublime ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology and floating plates you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits

      Up to 95% split-free ends*

      • with SplitStop technology
      • for split ends prevention
      • 2x Ionic Conditioning
      • Keratin infusion
      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

      Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our advanced ceramic floating plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.

      UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

      UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

      The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

      2x stronger ionic conditioning for vibrant shine

      2x stronger ionic conditioning for vibrant shine

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine. 2x stronger ionic conditioning comes from an advanced ionizer which releases two times more ions compared to a standard ionizer, enabling every strand of hair to be cared for from all angles.

      Floating plates for gentle styling

      Floating plates for gentle styling

      The advanced ceramic floating plates move to adjust the pressure on the hair. This protects the hair shaft from being damaged and reduces the possibility of split ends.

      Heat-resistant cap for safe immediate storage

      Heat-resistant cap for safe immediate storage

      The special soft heat protection cap has multiple benefits, the most important being that it is made of silicon-rubber, a heat-resistant material. After usage, slide the cap on your straightener to enable safe immediate storage. It will also protect your straightening plates from scratching as well as locking your straightener while stored.

      Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

      Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

      The straightening plates have a professional length of 105mm, leading to faster and easier straightening.

      Advanced Ceramic for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      Advanced Ceramic for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      The smooth advanced ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with ultra-smooth gliding.

      14 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      14 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 14 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 15 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 15 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 15 seconds.

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 30 min.

      2m power cord

      2m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 2m power cord length.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Heat-up time
        15 sec
        Heater Type
        High-performance heater
        Maximum temperature
        230  °C
        Plate size
        25x105 mm
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        After 30 minutes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2 - Year Worldwide Guarantee

          • after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 200°C of average European, split-free hair
          • * hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344