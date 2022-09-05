مصطلحات البحث

AR
EN

Tips and inspiration

Philips Sound Hub


From headphones to multi-room sound—and more.

Woman enjoying music on travel using Philips L4 headphones

ممن خلال النقر على الرابط، سيتم ترك رويال فيليبس للرعاية الصحية الرسمي ( "فيليبس") على شبكة الإنترنت. يتم توفير روابط لمواقع الجهات الأخرى التي قد تظهر على هذا الموقع فقط لراحتك و لا تُعَدّ بأي حال

أقر بذلك

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Philips TV

Ambilight TV
OLED TVs
The Xtra
The One
Ambilight TV FC Barcelona
Philips Gaming TV
Philips TVs with Nvidia
Home Sound
TV Buying Guide

Philips Sound

Headphones
Soundbars and Home Theatre
Wireless Speakers
Home audio
Fidelio
Headphones App
Party Speakers
Tips and inspiration

Support

TV Support
Sound Support
Register your products
Software and driver updates
Contact us
User content terms of use (105.0KB)

Let’s connect

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Sitemap
Platinum Medal EcoVadis July 2025

ممن خلال النقر على الرابط، سيتم ترك رويال فيليبس للرعاية الصحية الرسمي ( "فيليبس") على شبكة الإنترنت. يتم توفير روابط لمواقع الجهات الأخرى التي قد تظهر على هذا الموقع فقط لراحتك و لا تُعَدّ بأي حال

أقر بذلك

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

لرؤية موقعنا على ويب بأفضل طريقة، استخدم أحدث إصدار من Microsoft Edge أو Google Chrome أو Firefox.